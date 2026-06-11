BYD Dolphin G DM-i Targets Europe with 646-Mile Range

BYD has pulled the wraps off the Dolphin G DM-i, its first model engineered specifically for Europe—and it’s aimed straight at the heart of the B-segment. This plug-in hybrid promises impressive efficiency, offering up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving and a claimed 646-mile combined range.

At its core is BYD’s Super Hybrid system, pairing a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 163 PS electric motor. The result is a compact hatchback that blends everyday usability with long-distance capability, posting a headline fuel efficiency figure of 201.7 mpg (WLTP weighted).

The Dolphin G DM-i also packs practicality. A 2610 mm wheelbase frees up cabin space, while a 425-litre boot outclasses many rivals—even those from a segment above.

Buyers can choose from four trims: Active, Boost, Comfort, and Sport. The entry-level Active gets a 7.42 kWh battery, delivering up to 24.8 miles of electric range. Step up to the higher trims, and an 18.3 kWh unit boosts that figure to 65 miles, while also cutting CO₂ emissions to just 32 g/km.

Set to go on sale this summer with deliveries beginning in early autumn, the Dolphin G DM-i signals BYD’s serious intent to shake up Europe’s compact car space.