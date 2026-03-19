BYD Crosses 7.7 Million PHEVs, Atto 2 DM-i Set for UK Debut

BYD is celebrating 18 years since the launch of the BYD F3DM—the world’s first mass-produced plug-in hybrid—by crossing a massive 7.7 million global PHEV production milestone. And it’s not slowing down.

The brand has confirmed that the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i will hit UK showrooms in May 2026, expanding its growing Dual Mode Intelligent (DM-i) lineup.

The Atto 2 DM-i packs impressive real-world usability, offering up to 56 miles of pure electric range and a total range of 621 miles (WLTP). Fast charging is sorted too, with a 30–80% top-up taking just 26 minutes via DC charging.

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It joins a strong UK portfolio that already includes the BYD Sealion 5 DM-i, BYD Seal U DM-i, and BYD Seal 6 DM-i—all offering serious long-distance capability. A more rugged BYD Shark 6 with off-road-focused DMO tech is also slated for 2026.

At the heart of BYD’s DM-i tech is a highly efficient 1.5-litre Xiaoyun petrol engine, boasting 43% thermal efficiency. Unlike traditional hybrids, it primarily acts as a generator, letting the electric motor do most of the driving—especially in city conditions.

The system seamlessly switches between pure EV, series hybrid, and parallel hybrid modes, ensuring efficiency without sacrificing performance. Supporting it all is BYD’s Blade Battery (LFP), known for its durability and thermal safety.

Add in features like vehicle-to-load (V2L), Google connectivity, and a full driver assistance suite, and BYD’s hybrid game looks sharper than ever.