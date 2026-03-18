BYD SEALION 7 Anniversary Edition Bookings Open in India

BYD India has opened bookings for the BYD SEALION 7 First Anniversary Edition, celebrating a milestone for its flagship electric SUV. Bookings began on 17 March 2026, with a token amount of ₹70,000 across dealerships nationwide.

The SEALION 7 is offered in two variants—Premium and Performance—both powered by an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery. Prices are set at ₹49.40 lakh for the Premium and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Performance variant.

Performance remains a key highlight. The top-spec Performance variant sprints from 0–100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the Premium variant does the same in 6.7 seconds. Range figures stand at 542 km (Performance) and 567 km (Premium), as per NEDC.

As part of the anniversary offer, the first 1,100 customers will receive added benefits, including a complimentary 11 kW home charger with installation and two years of free service and maintenance. BYD is also offering an upgraded 8-year/150,000 km warranty on the low-voltage battery (LFP), along with an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery.

The special edition also debuts a new Tahiti Blue interior theme, adding a fresh visual twist to the SUV’s ocean-inspired design language.

With strong performance, long range, and attractive ownership benefits, the SEALION 7 Anniversary Edition makes a compelling case in India’s growing premium EV space.