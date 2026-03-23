BYD Atto 3 EVO UK Price Revealed: More Power, Faster Charging

BYD has revealed UK pricing and specs for the all-new BYD Atto 3 EVO, with orders opening on 2 April. The updated model starts at £38,990, going up to £42,730 for the top-spec variant.

The Atto 3 EVO is offered in two trims—Design and Excellence. The base Design features a rear-mounted motor producing 309 bhp and 380 Nm, while the Excellence steps things up with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering 443 bhp and 560 Nm.

Both variants are powered by a 74.8 kWh Blade Battery (LFP), offering a claimed range of up to 316 miles (WLTP). Charging sees a major upgrade, with support for up to 220 kW DC fast charging—allowing a 10–80% top-up in just 25 minutes.

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The new model also benefits from BYD’s Cell-to-Body construction, integrating the battery into the chassis for improved rigidity. A new five-link rear suspension setup further enhances ride and handling. Practicality is up too, with boot space increased to 490 litres, plus a 95-litre front storage compartment.

Feature-wise, the Design trim gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Google integration, 360-degree camera, heat pump, V2L capability, and heated front seats. The Excellence adds a head-up display, heated rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Both variants come with a 6-year vehicle warranty and up to 8 years of battery coverage.