BS6 Nissan Kicks available with benefits of up to INR 60,000

Nissan is providing benefits of up to INR 60,000 with the BS6 Kicks. These offers are applicable on all the variants of the less polluting compact SUV and valid until the stock lasts or 30 September, whichever comes earlier. So, if you have been planning to buy the BS6 Nissan Kicks, perhaps, now would be a good time to do so and save up to INR 60,000.

Following are the BS6 Nissan Kicks offers for September:

Customers can procure up to INR 40,000 by exchanging their old vehicle when buying the new BS6 Nissan Kicks at the company’s authorised dealerships.

Nissan is also providing a loyalty bonus of INR 10,000.

There is a corporate bonus of up to INR 10,000 as well, however, it is only applicable to the Pillars of India and medical professionals.

Nissan Kicks Features

The Nissan Kicks is one of the best-looking options available in the compact SUV segment in India at the moment. It features a pair of attractive headlamps that are separated by Nissan’s signature V-Motion front grille. The roof rails enhance the overall side profile of the car whereas the boomerang taillamps handle the looks at the rear end. The interior of the Nissan Kicks offers a good amount of space for all the occupants. There is a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel. The centre of the dashboard has an 8-inch floating-type infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The company has also included ambient lighting for a premium feel.

Nissan Kicks Engine Options

Nissan offers two engine options with the Kicks SUV. There is a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 154 bhp and 254 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor churns out 105 bhp and 142 Nm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT option.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.