BS6 Honda WR-V Facelift to Launch Soon - DETAILS HERE

Honda has released a teaser video of the upcoming BS6 WR-V. The new more eco-friendly crossover will be launched in India on 2 July 2020.

BS6 Honda WR-V Exterior

It can be seen in the teaser video that the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift will have a similar silhouette as that of the model it will replace. Honda has, however, added a few changes in the car to make it look a bit refreshing. The front fascia of the BS6 WR-V features a new grille which has blacked-out horizontal slats. The company’s signature thick chrome slat with the brand’s logo in the middle continues to be one of the dominating elements at the front end.

The Japanese car-maker has also tweaked the headlamps of the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift. They now come equipped with LED projector units accompanied by integrated LED DRLs. While the side profile of the BS6 WR-V remains unchanged, the rear end of the new crossover would get updated taillamp clusters with LED lighting.

BS6 Honda WR-V Interior

If you’ve been in the cabin of the BS4 Honda WR-V, it is quite likely that you will find yourself at home in the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift because the interior wouldn’t receive any significant changes. Depending on the variant, features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, engine start/stop button, electric sunroof, etc. would be available in new WR-V as well.

BS6 Honda WR-V Engine

The biggest change in the BS6 Honda WR-V is under the hood. The new crossover will be available with two engine options that comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. There will be a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is capable of producing a respectable 90 PS of power and 100 Nm of torque. It will be coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission. Then we will have a 1.5-litre diesel mill that churns out 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

BS6 Honda WR-V Rivals

The new BS6 Honda WR-V will lock horns with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and also the upcoming Kia Sonet and Renault HBC.