New Force Gurkha with BS6 engine starts reaching dealerships

The new Force Gurkha with BS6 engine and updated features was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It has now started arriving at the company’s dealerships hinting that Force Motors could launch the new model in India very soon.

Under the hood of the new Force Gurkha will be the same 2.6-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that we have seen in the SUV’s BS4 version. However, now it has been revised to meet the stricter BS6 emission standards. It has been tuned to pump out 90 PS of maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque. The transmission here will be a 5-speed unit. More technical specifications of the new Force Gurkha are expected to be revealed in the near future as the launch of the off-road-biased SUV comes closer.

Apart from the more eco-friendly engine, the Force Gurkha will also get several other changes with its BS6 update. On the outside, it will have a reworked front fascia. Although the silhouette will remain the same, elements such as the front bumper, fog lamp housings, etc. will be new. Also new will be the set of headlamps which will now be LED units and accompanied by LED DRLs.

The biggest change on the sides of the BS6 Force Gurkha will be the new rear window. It will now be a big single glass instead of the dual-pane window and a rear quarter glass seen on the BS4 model. Moving to the rear, there will be a redesigned windshield, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and more.

The changes in the BS6 Force Gurkha will not be limited to the outside. Force Motors has incorporated a handful of new features on the inside of the new vehicle as well. For example, there will be a redesigned dashboard, dual-tone interior theme, a new touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

When launched, the new Force Gurkha will compete against the recently unveiled all-new Mahindra Thar that will be introduced in our country on 2 October. It will be available in two variants - LX and AX.