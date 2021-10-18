Bryan Herta Autosport Launches Hyundai Elantra N Line TCA Race Car

The Hyundai Elantra N Line TCA race car has made its racing debut with Hyundai factory driver Taylor Hagler behind the wheel at the 2021 Touring Car (TC) America Championship at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Oct. 15 – 16, 2021. Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) announced their latest Hyundai contender, the Elantra N Line TCA race car, to showcase the competitive strengths of Hyundai’s N performance line of vehicles.

The TCA class is designed to offer amateur drivers tough competition while providing a safe and exciting platform to hone their racing skills. Based on the road going Hyundai Elantra N Line, the Elantra N Line TCA race car is perfect for amateur drivers looking to take the next step in their development.

The Elantra N Line TCA race car was built by BHA at their Speedway, Ind., headquarters and has been homologated for TCA competition in SRO’s TC America Series.

“TCA continues to be an important first step on Hyundai’s motorsports ladder, providing a low-cost entry point to some of the most competitive racing on America’s most iconic circuits,” said Bryan Herta, president, BHA. “The 2021 Elantra N Line provides the ideal platform for us to follow up the success of the Veloster Turbo TCA car. We have already seen first-hand in the TCR class how powerful and fun to drive the Elantra can be. We have no doubt that this new Elantra N Line TCA will be a competitor favorite in the TCA class.”

Following its debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Hyundai Elantra N Line will be available for sale through the BHA/Hyundai Customer Support Team. The BHA/Hyundai Customer Support Team offers trackside engineering support, setup and tuning to all Hyundai teams.