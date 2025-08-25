Brixton Crossfire 500XC Gets Price Cut in India

Brixton Motorcycles has revised the price of its flagship scrambler, the Crossfire 500XC, making the adventure-ready middleweight more appealing to Indian riders. The bike now retails at ₹4.92 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its earlier price of ₹5.19 lakh.

Blending Austrian engineering with local assembly in Kolhapur, the Crossfire 500XC strikes a balance between rugged capability and standout design. At its heart is a 486cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 48PS and 43Nm, tuned for strong mid-range torque—perfect for both city rides and off-road escapades.

The adventure-spec hardware includes fully adjustable KYB suspension, tubeless-spoke wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, giving the 195kg machine impressive agility across varied terrain.

Design cues like the muscular fuel tank, scrambler-style bench seat, Union Jack-embossed grips, and sleek exhaust system add to its neo-retro charm.

With this price revision, Brixton aims to make its premium scrambler more accessible to India’s growing community of adventure motorcyclists. The 500XC is joined by its road-focused sibling, the Crossfire 500X, as part of Brixton’s mission to deliver versatile, stylish middleweights to a new generation of riders.