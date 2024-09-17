Bridgestone Develops Bespoke Tyres for Audi e-tron GT

Bridgestone has been selected by Audi to create custom ultra-high-performance tyres for the new Audi e-tron GT family, continuing their long-standing partnership. Nearly one in five Audi vehicles globally comes equipped with Bridgestone tyres, making them a trusted partner for the marque.

The result of this collaboration is the Bridgestone Potenza Sport A, engineered specifically to complement the "pure performance without compromise" ethos of the Audi e-tron GT. The tyre underwent rigorous testing to meet Audi's standards for its electric S and RS models, excelling in both performance and sustainability.

Notably, the Potenza Sport A is the first mass-produced tyre from Bridgestone to incorporate 55% recycled and renewable materials. It achieves top EU label ratings for energy efficiency and wet grip, contributing to the e-tron GT's impressive range of 500km and precise handling.

The tyre’s advanced tread and carcass design were tailored to optimize the handling and ride quality of the e-tron GT. Produced at Bridgestone’s state-of-the-art facility near Rome, which is powered by renewable energy, the Potenza Sport A is available in 265/35 R21 (front) and 305/30 R21 (rear) sizes, further aligning with Bridgestone’s sustainability goals.