Boulder Concept Shows Hyundai’s Wild Side for Off-Road Fans

Hyundai has pulled the wraps off its new Boulder Concept at the New York International Auto Show, offering a glimpse into its upcoming body-on-frame vehicles—and a midsize pickup truck slated for launch by 2030.

Developed by Hyundai Design North America, the Boulder Concept marks the brand’s first serious move into ladder-frame architecture, signalling a shift toward hardcore off-road capability, towing strength and load-hauling versatility.

The concept looks every bit the part, riding on massive 37-inch mud-terrain tyres and featuring coach-style doors, a split rear tailgate, and a sleek roof rack. Finished in a striking Liquid Titanium paint, it showcases Hyundai’s new “Art of Steel” design language, inspired by advanced materials developed within the group.

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Inside, the focus shifts to tech, with a software-driven real-time off-road guidance system designed to assist drivers when the terrain gets tricky.

Hyundai has also confirmed that its upcoming body-on-frame models, including the midsize pickup, will be designed, engineered and built in the United States using locally produced steel. This new pickup will be part of Hyundai’s broader plan to introduce 36 new models in North America by the end of the decade.