BMW to Debut Two Models at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW is set to captivate audiences at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed with the world premieres of the new BMW X3 and another major model from the BMW Group. The unveilings will take place at BMW’s Trackside stand at 10:30 am (BST) on Thursday, July 11.

The event will also feature the UK debut of the exclusive BMW M4 CS, alongside the groundbreaking BMW XM Label. Enthusiasts can witness the BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW R20 concept in action, while the Stable Yard will showcase the Vision Neue Klasse, the luxurious BMW Concept Skytop, and the color-changing BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA. The latest BMW M models, including the new BMW M135, facelifted BMW M2, and BMW M3 Touring, will also be on display, highlighted by the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh.

The BMW X3 M50 xDrive, the fourth-generation SAV, will make its global debut. This model features a powerful 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo engine with 48V mild hybrid technology, delivering 398 hp and accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds.

In the ‘First Glance’ category, the new BMW M4 CS will tackle the 1.16-mile course. Boasting a 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo engine with 550 hp, it accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to its race-focused design and model-specific chassis tuning.

Fresh from its performance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the BMW M Hybrid V8 will also be featured. Celebrating 25 years since BMW's victory at Le Mans, the iconic BMW V12 LMR will be driven up the hill, alongside the BMW 318i touring car and the BMW 2002 TIK.

In the Stable Yard, BMW’s luxury range will be on display, including the flagship BMW i7 saloon, the BMW i5 Touring, and the urban electric BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04 motorcycles.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 11-14, 2024.