BMW and Pirelli Introduce Advanced Winter Tire for BMW 7 Series

BMW Group and Pirelli have teamed up to launch the innovative 20-inch P Zero Winter 2 tires for the BMW 7 Series. These new tires, which boast an “A class” European label for rolling resistance, are designed to enhance range capabilities, making them especially beneficial for all-electric vehicles. The collaboration promises an exceptional driving experience, combining extended range, comfort, and superior winter performance.

Each BMW tire is meticulously crafted to meet the brand’s stringent quality and technology standards, earning the BMW-specific Star Mark seal of approval. This ensures optimal performance and safety for BMW vehicles, aligning with Pirelli’s Perfect Fit strategy that focuses on developing custom tires for specific models.

Winter tires typically reduce a vehicle’s range due to higher rolling resistance caused by their specialized compounds and tread patterns. However, the new P Zero Winter 2 tires mitigate these drawbacks, offering up to 50km more range for the all-electric BMW i7 compared to standard winter tires. This improvement is thanks to significant advancements in tread pattern and compound technology.

Available for the BMW 7 Series starting August 2024, these tires mark a significant leap forward in winter tire technology. BMW plans to extend this innovation to future models, beginning with the new BMW X3 in the latter half of 2024.