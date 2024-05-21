BMW Teases New Concept Ahead of Villa d’Este Debut

BMW is set to unveil a new concept car at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and a tantalizing teaser has just been released. Though the vehicle remains unnamed, a cryptic image hints at a sleek, convertible design.

Design chief Domagoj Dukec's statement, “the sky is the limit,” suggests this BMW concept is likely roofless or features a retractable or removable top. The teaser image shows a curved rear deck, flat rear window, beige paint, bulging wheel arches, and full-size side mirrors.

Speculation points to a two-seater configuration, indicated by the distance from the rear wheel arches to the mirrors. The absence of visible panel gaps at the back suggests a targa top, similar to some supercars and hypercars, or possibly a compact fabric roof.

This intriguing teaser adds to the excitement and raises anticipation for BMW's latest concept, which follows the impressive Touring Coupe showcased last year. Expected to be larger than the Z4, the new concept might offer a convertible experience that enthusiasts could potentially buy in the future.

The official reveal is just around the corner, with the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este kicking off on May 24. Stay tuned for more details as BMW lifts the curtain on its latest creation.

