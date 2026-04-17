BMW Rolls Out Credit Card-Based Plug & Charge for EVs

BMW Group has introduced a new credit card-linked Plug & Charge feature for its all-electric BMW and MINI models, simplifying public charging without the need for apps, RFID cards, or dedicated charging contracts.

The service went live on 16 March 2026 across Germany and Austria, covering over 1,400 DC fast-charging points, with more markets and operators set to join through the year.

Activation is done via the My BMW or MINI app, where users can link a stored credit card. Once enabled, the vehicle automatically authenticates itself at compatible charging stations as soon as the cable is plugged in, instantly initiating the charging session.

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Billing is handled directly through the linked credit card at the operator’s current pay-as-you-go rate. Pricing is displayed both in the vehicle and within the app, ensuring transparency at the point of use.

This system is particularly useful for users without long-term charging subscriptions, such as tourists, fleet drivers, or temporary users accessing a vehicle via their BMW or MINI account.