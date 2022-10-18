BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ Launched in India

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M5 Competition. Available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), this exclusive edition can now be booked online.

The BMW M5 Competition is often referred to as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a saloon offering the utmost in terms of luxury and comfort, while having a 4.4l twin-turbo V8 roaring under the hood.

The M5 Competition provides an undiluted M feeling with unmatched performance features like retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, track modem, active M differential with centralised intelligent control, bespoke engine mounting, special M Sport exhaust system, M multifunction seats and set-up button that come together to offer even better driving dynamics and superior comfort levels.

The new BMW M5 Competition presents best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key.

The limited edition of the car is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs 1.79 crore (ex-showroom).