BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India

There is some good news for BMW lovers. The German automobile giant has introduced the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The car has been made available in the country for Rs 1.52 crore (ex-showroom) and in only limited numbers.

The unrivalled 3.0-litre straight-six engine combines the hallmark high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 3.5 seconds.

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode – comfort oriented, sports focused, or track optimized. The Setup button on the centre console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system, plus traction control. EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine’s characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

In terms of safety, the BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

Only 10 units of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition have been made available for the Indian market. They will be brought it via the CBU route.