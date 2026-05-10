BMW M2, M3, M4 Gets New Engine Tech Supporting Euro 7 Compliance

BMW M is set to debut a new pre-chamber ignition system, dubbed BMW M Ignite, across its inline six-cylinder petrol engines, bringing motorsport-derived tech to its road cars.

The system will first roll out on the BMW M3 and BMW M4 from July 2026, followed by the BMW M2 in August.

At the heart of this innovation is a small pre-chamber integrated into the cylinder head. Equipped with its own spark plug and ignition coil, it works alongside the conventional spark plug. While the standard spark handles low and mid-range conditions, the pre-chamber takes over under higher loads, igniting the air-fuel mixture and firing it into the main chamber at near sonic speeds for faster, more uniform combustion.

This results in improved combustion efficiency, lower exhaust temperatures and reduced knocking—key benefits for both performance and durability. BMW has also paired the system with a higher compression ratio and turbochargers featuring variable turbine geometry.

The gains are most noticeable under hard driving, allowing enthusiasts to push longer on track without compromising fuel efficiency. Crucially, the new system also helps BMW M meet upcoming Euro 7 emissions norms, set to take effect in late 2026.

Despite the technological overhaul, engine displacement and power outputs remain unchanged, ensuring the familiar character of BMW M’s straight-six engines stays intact—only now, it’s sharper and more efficient.