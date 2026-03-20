BMW M2 CS Launched in India at ₹1.66 Cr: 530 hp, Rear-Drive Fury

BMW India has launched the hardcore BMW M2 CS in India at ₹1.66 crore (ex-showroom). Brought in as a CBU, the M2 CS will be available in limited numbers—making it a proper collector’s machine.

Based on the second-gen M2, the CS dials things up with a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 530 hp and 650 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox, launching the coupe from 0–100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Flat out, it’ll hit 302 km/h with the M Driver’s Package—serious numbers for a compact M car.

The exterior screams intent, thanks to extensive carbon fibre use. You get an M Carbon roof, boot lid, mirror caps, and a signature ducktail spoiler, all helping reduce weight and improve aero. Gold Bronze forged wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) wrapped in track tyres, along with M Compound brakes, ensure it’s as sharp on track as it looks.

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Inside, it’s a mix of motorsport and luxury. Carbon bucket seats, Alcantara trim, a carbon centre console, and Merino leather elevate the cabin, while subtle CS badging reminds you this isn’t your regular M2. A Harman Kardon sound system adds some refinement when you’re not chasing lap times.

Underneath it all lies an upgraded engine derived from BMW’s racing program, delivering relentless power all the way to the redline.

For enthusiasts, the M2 CS is pure rear-wheel-drive madness—lighter, faster, and far more focused than ever before.