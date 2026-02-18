BMW Launches X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India at ₹74.5 Lakh

BMW has introduced the all-new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India, expanding its premium SUV lineup with a more performance-focused petrol variant. Locally produced at the Chennai plant, bookings are now open across dealerships nationwide.

The new variant joins the existing xDrive20 petrol and xDrive20d diesel models, offering buyers a wider range of options within the X3 portfolio. It is priced at ₹74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, the latest X3 adopts a bold and monolithic stance, highlighted by a large illuminated kidney grille, sculpted surfaces, and an upright front profile. Adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist and cornering function enhance visibility, while the M Aerodynamic package, Shadowline elements, and 20-inch M alloy wheels add a sporty edge. Red-finished M Sport brakes further underline its performance intent.

Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,755 mm in length with a 2,865 mm wheelbase, making it one of the largest in its segment.

Under the hood, the X3 30 xDrive is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The inclusion of 48V mild-hybrid technology improves responsiveness and efficiency, while features like Sport Boost and Sport Plus mode enhance driving dynamics.