BMW iX3 Prototype Covers 800 km Without Charging

BMW has showcased the efficiency of its upcoming Neue Klasse platform, with an iX3 50L xDrive prototype completing the demanding Qinghai Lake loop in China without a single recharge. The EV covered over 800 km, finishing the run with 2% battery remaining—hinting at a real-world range of up to 840 km.

The route wasn’t easy. Starting from Xining at 2,200 metres above sea level, the SUV climbed to nearly 4,000 metres before descending back, tackling an altitude swing of almost 2,000 metres. Add to that temperatures ranging from 1°C to 21°C, plus heavy snow and rain, and it becomes clear this was no ordinary efficiency run. The entire drive was completed in Efficient mode.

Powering the prototype is BMW’s sixth-gen 108.7 kWh battery using newly developed cylindrical cells, paired with a drivetrain that cuts energy losses by up to 40%. The brand’s Energy Master management system and “Heart of Joy” control unit also play a key role, enabling energy recuperation in up to 98% of braking scenarios.

The iX3 Long Wheelbase will be the first production model based on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, built in China. This test underlines BMW’s holistic approach—combining aerodynamics, battery tech, thermal management and drivetrain efficiency into one seamless system.