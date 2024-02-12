BMW India Offers Luxury & Security with its 7 Series Protection

BMW Group India has introduced the new BMW 7 Series Protection. The car will be exclusively available with the petrol engine and as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The new BMW 7 Series Protection offers customised protection from attacks with firearms or explosives for at-risk individuals. It has been classified as offering class VR9 protection based on the internationally recognised official test criteria of Germany's Vereinigung der Prüfstellen für Angriffshemmende Materialien und Konstruktionen (Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions - VPAM, for short).

The certification is based, among other things, on the third edition of the guidelines for Bullet Resistant Vehicles (VPAM BRV) with regard to ballistic resistance and the guidelines for Explosive Resistant Vehicles (VPAM ERV, third edition) and PAS 300 with regard to blast resistance. The glass for the model even protects against fire from calibre 7.62x5Li R ammunition - a threat from the highest civilian resistance class VPAM 1 0. A partial protection extension is also available as an option for the new BMW 7 Series Protection in defined bodywork areas against fire from VPAM 1 0 ammunition.

In order to ensure the confidentiality of our elite clientele, BMW provides exclusive consultancy and personalized sales and service support all across the country. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is serviced by certified special garages only. Access to the vehicle is restricted to very few selected and specially trained personnel. As part of the special customer service, BMW offers special driver training programs for security vehicles.

BMW 7 Series Protection Features

The new BMW 7 Series Protection is designed for people with a special need for protection, but it also sets standards in terms of elegance and aesthetics. The core structure of this model is basis the unique protection architecture called the Protection Core. This heavily armoured inner core surrounds the entire passenger compartment and invisibly provides unprecedented protection for its occupants. It forms a self-supporting protective cell, which is then combined with protection-spec doors, armouring for the underbody and safety glass.

With BMW Effortless Door, the car provides a motorised assistance for opening and closing the doors. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, which represents a standout offering in its segment and enables the use of a particularly powerful braking system. The PAX tyres have a runflat ring positioned on the wheel rim which allows the car to continue its journey at up to 80 km/h even in the event of a total loss of pressure. Optionally, the cars can be equipped with All-door Emergency Exits in case one needs to leave the vehicle quickly. BMW Pennant Holder and BMW Flashing Lights and beacons are also available as an option.

The BMW Multifunction seats for front and rear offers high level of seating comfort with additional adjustment possibilities. Multifunction seats, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, and heated and ventilated seats are all part of standard specification.

In the interior, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar defines the revolutionary cockpit design. This backlit bar looks like a piece of crystal jewellery where air vents are integrated almost invisibly. Passengers in the second row of seats in the new BMW 7 Series Protection benefit from the standard electrically operated BMW Sun Protection blinds for the windows on both sides. The sunblind opens by around ten centimeters at the touch of a button to allow a view outside.

The standard-fitted Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System lays on a high-end audio experience. The 1,265-watt digital amplifier, individually adjustable equalizers and 28 speakers combine to deliver a full, even sound for all those on board. The standard-fitted Intercom system allows the car's occupants to communicate with people on the outside without having to open doors or windows. The optional Executive Lounge includes comfort seats with a reclining function for the rear seat behind the front passenger.

The BMW Travel & Comfort package, available as an option, enhances the overall rear seat experience of the occupants. Another item on the options list is a BMW Cooling Box integrated between the rear seats to ensure the on-board drinks supplies are kept cold.

The new BMW 7 Series Protection has the latest­ generation V8 unit under the bonnet. Its BMW TwinPower Turbo technology includes an upgraded turbocharging system with electrically operated blow-off valve and indirect charge air cooling, along with a cross-bank exhaust manifold. The new 4.4-litre eight-cylinder engine uses 48V mild hybrid technology to optimise power delivery and efficiency. The car produces an output of 390 kW / 530 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 210 Km/hr.