BMW 630i M Sport Signature Launched in India, Available in Only Petrol

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature has been launched in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW 630i M Sport Signature is available exclusively in the petrol variant and bookings can be made online.

Available at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 75,90,000, the BMW 630i M Sport Signature is being offered in Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey and Carbon Black, and upholstered in natural Leather 'Dakota' Cognac with exclusive stitching and piping in contrast and Black combination.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 630i generates maximum output of 190 kW / 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The standard Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension with its self-levelling feature maintains constant height irrespective of the load, providing great comfort. It offers maximum ride comfort and extreme sporting capability. Individual electronically controlled dampers offer exceptional precision and improve the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions - Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive.

Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key.