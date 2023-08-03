BMW 5 Series to Feature In-Car Gaming With Smartphones as Controllers

From idea to series feature in just a few months: BMW Group and the Swiss start-up AirConsole have rolled out a jointly developed solution for in-car gaming in record time.

Since July, BMW drivers and passengers have been able to pass the time with computer games on the vehicle’s Curved Display during breaks, using their smartphones as controllers. The function is being made available for the first time with the launch of the new BMW 5 Series and will be offered successively for other models.

This innovative collaboration proves the success of the venture client model developed by the car manufacturer for the BMW Startup Garage.

In-car gaming with AirConsole is the first development project that has made the leap into production models and can be directly experienced by customers using their vehicles.

In other areas, such as production, projects have also already been implemented, for example with regards to automated driving on the factory premises. To increase logistics efficiency, the vehicles move independently within the assembly area and then to the logistics parking areas – safely and without a driver.

In this project, the BMW Group is working together with the start-ups Seoul Robotics (South Korea) and Embotech (Switzerland).