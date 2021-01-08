BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Booking To Commence From January 11

BMW is all set to launch a brand new version of the 3 Series in India. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is slated for a launch on January 21, 2021 and now, the carmaker has announced that pre-bookings will commence from January 11, 2021. You can book the 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine on BMW India's official website for a token amount of INR 50,000. Early-bird customers can even enjoy a complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' worth INR 1 lakh with the car. The package brings in an iPad, an iPad holder and a coat hanger as accessories for the interiors.

The BWM 3 Series Gran Limousine is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series sedan that has been on sale in China for several years. India will be the first right-hand drive market to get this long-wheelbase 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine essentially gets a 110mm longer wheelbase than the standard sedan, with the length going up by 120mm. It is also slightly taller than the standard sedan. There are however no other styling changes this version of the 3 Series over the regular sedan. From the exterior, it is only the rear doors that have grown in length.

Just like the exterior, there are no major changes on the interiors either. The dashboard design and the equipment list remains identical to that of the standard 3 Series. However, you do get 43mm of extra legroom at the rear and the longer doors also improve ingress and egress. The rear seats have also been improved with better cushioning and bolstering. Some of the standout features would include an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, interior mood lighting and more.

Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will share its engines with the standard 3 Series in India. That means it will be powered by either a 258hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission option will include an 8-speed automatic gearbox. When launched, the 3 Series Gran Limousine will sit between the 3 Series and 5 Series in India. It will however not be sharing its space with the 3 Series GT in India as that model has already been discontinued in BMW's global lineup and it will soon be gone from the India line-up too.

