Blacked-Out and Loaded: Honda City Sport Limited Edition Debuts

Honda has introduced a new limited-edition variant of its popular sedan, the City Sport, priced at ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the V trim, this edition brings a sportier aesthetic to the mid-size sedan segment.

The City Sport stands out with blacked-out elements including the front fascia, ORVMs, shark fin antenna, and a lip spoiler. It rides on stylish 15-inch gloss black alloy wheels, giving it a more aggressive street presence.

Inside, the cabin gets a visual upgrade with black leather upholstery, red accents on the dashboard, and contrast stitching. It also features rhythmic ambient lighting with 7 color options, along with ADAS for added safety and convenience.

Under the hood, the City Sport retains the trusted 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 119 BHP and 145 Nm, paired exclusively with a CVT gearbox.

This edition brings a fresh visual twist to the City lineup while keeping its core performance and comfort intact.

Source