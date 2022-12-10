Big Boy Toyz & Supercars India Conducted Roadshow in Rajasthan

After the successful launch of Big Boy Toyz’ 4th Showroom in Ahmedabad, BBT continues to celebrate the passion for luxury sports cars with Supercars India by hosting a drive around the city of Rajasthan, Jodhpur.

The drive began from the palace of Jodhpur, Ummaid Bhavan wherein the entire team had checked in on the 3rd of December 2022. The sports car enthusiasts were welcomed by the Rajasthan Government in Jodhpur with a lot of enthusiasm.

The supercar enthusiasts were all geared up the following day for the drive around starting from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer and spending the night in the dunes. The entire journey between the two cities was a mesmerizing view for the locals. The cars were slowed down at multiple locations due to the crowd, and how ecstatic they were to see the collection and click pictures of the same.

Speaking on the same, Jatin Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Big Boy Toyz, stated, “The drive was a fun-filled memory trip for all of us. The idea was to invite our passionate car lovers for a 2 – 3 days getaway, spend some time together and experience the drive around the city. The respect and love we received from the Government of Rajasthan and its people was overwhelming. Every time we drive down to a city, the awareness that the locals have and the love they reciprocate is beyond explanation.”

Further adding, he said “Our stay at Ummaid Bhavan and the car show there was a huge success that left everyone in awe and the hospitality was commendable. Driving to the desert city, Jaisalmer is one of the most beautiful drives through the villages, the mountains upto the sand dunes.”