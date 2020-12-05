These Were The Top-10 Best Selling Cars Of November 2020

The month of November saw a dip in the sales of passenger vehicles from October, but many manufacturers still recorded a positive year-on-year growth. Like always, the Top 10 sales chart was dominated by Maruti Suzuki, but the leading automobile manufacturer in the country recorded a 2.4% de-growth in year-on-year sales. Several other manufacturers like Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Mahindra recorded significant improvement in year-on-year sales. Let's take a closer look at what were India's top-10 best selling cars of November 2020.

Passenger vehicle sales in November actually improved by 8.8% over November 2019, with a total of 2,86,476 vehicles sold. Maruti Suzuki dominated the chart with as many as seven cars in the list of top-10 best selling cars of November 2020. Leading the chart was the Maruti Suzuki Swift with a total of 18,489 units sold. That however is a de-growth of 4% from November 2019, when Maruti sold 19,314 units of the Swift. Following the Swift, all other cars in the top-5 were again Maruti Suzuki models.

Trailing closely behind the Swift was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which recorded total sales of 17,872 units, again a de-growth of 1% from November 2019. Following the Baleno, there was the WagonR, the Alto and the Dzire in third, forth and fifth position respectively. Maruti Suzuki sold 16,256 units of the WagonR, 15,321 units of the Alto and 13,536 units of the Dzire. The Dzire was also the only sedan that made into the top-10 list in November 2020.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-4%) 18,498 19,314 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-1%) 17,872 18,047 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (11%) 16,256 14,650 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (2%) 15,321 15,086 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-23%) 13,536 17,659 6. Hyundai Creta (80%) 12,017 6,684 7. Kia Sonet (%) 11,417 – 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (10%) 11,183 10,162 9. Hyundai Grand i10 (7%) 10,936 10,186 10. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (27%) 9,557 7,537

Moving on to the second half of the list, it was the second-gen Hyundai Creta that was the best selling SUV of November 2020. In fact, the Hyundai Creta managed to record a massive 80% year-on-year growth with total sales of 12,017 units as compared to 6,684 units of the first-gen Creta that was sold in November 2019. Following the Creta, the Kia Sonet was the only other SUV that made it into the top-10 list. The Sonet was also the best selling sub-compact SUV of the month, helping Kia with a 50% year-on-year growth.

The second Hyundai to make it into the top-10 list is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in number 9 position with 10,936 units sold. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga wrap up the top-10 list at eight and tenth positions respectively. Both the Eeco and the Ertiga managed to record a growth of 10% and 27% respectively. So these were the best selling cars of November 2020 and buying sentiment thus currently seems quite positive. With manufacturers throwing in some attractive offers as year-end discounts, we expect the trend to continue into December as well.

