Bentley’s New Paint Shop Uses Robots and Cuts Emissions Dramatically

Bentley has taken a major step forward in sustainable manufacturing with the opening of a new state-of-the-art Paint Shop at its Crewe headquarters. Spanning 12,500 square metres, the facility is the first in the automotive world to deploy automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to transport car bodies seamlessly between workstations.

The new Paint Shop debuts with an eye-catching one-off Continental GT S finished in Spectral Verdant, showcasing Bentley’s advanced Spectraflair paint technology.

But this facility isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s built with efficiency and sustainability at its core. Bentley claims the new setup reduces waste materials by up to 45%, while cutting volatile organic compound emissions by an impressive 98%. This is achieved through a high-tech residual thermal oxidiser operating at 1,000°C, alongside the introduction of a water-based primer that replaces traditional solvent-based alternatives.

Energy efficiency is another highlight. Thanks to an integrated energy recovery system, the building requires no external heating for roughly two-thirds of the year.