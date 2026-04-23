Bentley Confirms First EV Reveal This Year

Bentley Motors has officially confirmed that its first fully electric vehicle will be unveiled later this year, marking a major step in the brand’s electrification journey.

The announcement came alongside Bentley’s latest Sustainability Report, which highlights that the company achieved its lowest fleet CO₂ emissions to date in 2025, while continuing carbon-neutral operations at its Crewe facility.

As part of its updated Beyond100+ strategy, Bentley is adopting a more flexible approach to electrification. The brand will continue offering plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) models alongside upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs), while staying committed to its long-term goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

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Beyond vehicle electrification, Bentley is also investing in emerging sustainability solutions such as direct air capture, sustainable aviation fuel logistics, and eFuels. The company has further strengthened its lifecycle analysis across products and supplier networks to reduce its overall environmental footprint.

On the social front, Bentley is expanding its community initiatives through programmes like Advancing Life Chances and the Bentley Foundation, now covering arts, culture, and education.