Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gets More Power and Sharper Tech for 2025

09/07/2025 - 15:32 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Bajaj Auto has updated its flagship streetfighter, the Pulsar NS400Z, with more power and tech for 2025. A year since its debut, over 20,000 NS400Zs now roam Indian roads—testament to the model’s popularity. The latest update focuses on performance and rider-centric upgrades, shaped by customer feedback.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z

At the heart of the NS400Z is the same 373cc engine, but it now pumps out 43PS, up from 40PS. Thanks to a revised valvetrain, new cam timings, improved intake duct, and a forged piston, the bike achieves 0-60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, with a new top speed of 157 km/h—all without compromising fuel efficiency.

Other upgrades include a redesigned radiator cowl for better heat management, new radial tyres with a wider 150-section rear, and sintered front brake pads for improved stopping performance.

Bajaj also introduces a segment-first clutchless full-throttle gear-shifting system, designed for high-performance riding in Sports mode. This sensor-less innovation enhances aggressive riding dynamics without altering the core mechanicals.

The NS400Z retains premium features like 43 mm Champagne Gold USD forks, LED projector headlamp, Bluetooth-enabled LCD dash, turn-by-turn navigation, music control, lap timer, traction control, and four ride modes – Rain, Road, Off-road, and Sport.

