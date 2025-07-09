Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gets More Power and Sharper Tech for 2025

Bajaj Auto has updated its flagship streetfighter, the Pulsar NS400Z, with more power and tech for 2025. A year since its debut, over 20,000 NS400Zs now roam Indian roads—testament to the model’s popularity. The latest update focuses on performance and rider-centric upgrades, shaped by customer feedback.

At the heart of the NS400Z is the same 373cc engine, but it now pumps out 43PS, up from 40PS. Thanks to a revised valvetrain, new cam timings, improved intake duct, and a forged piston, the bike achieves 0-60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, with a new top speed of 157 km/h—all without compromising fuel efficiency.

Other upgrades include a redesigned radiator cowl for better heat management, new radial tyres with a wider 150-section rear, and sintered front brake pads for improved stopping performance.

Bajaj also introduces a segment-first clutchless full-throttle gear-shifting system, designed for high-performance riding in Sports mode. This sensor-less innovation enhances aggressive riding dynamics without altering the core mechanicals.

The NS400Z retains premium features like 43 mm Champagne Gold USD forks, LED projector headlamp, Bluetooth-enabled LCD dash, turn-by-turn navigation, music control, lap timer, traction control, and four ride modes – Rain, Road, Off-road, and Sport.