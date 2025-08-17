Bajaj Chetak’s ‘Great Indian Ride’ Celebrates 79 Years of Independence

Bajaj Auto marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a unique celebration that blended heritage, pride, and patriotism. The brand hosted The Great Indian Ride in Bengaluru, where Chetak owners and enthusiasts came together for a cultural parade that honored both India’s journey of freedom and the scooter’s enduring legacy.

The ride wasn’t just about scooters on the road — it was a rolling tribute to India’s identity. Riders dressed in tri-colour motifs rode through iconic stretches like MG Road and Netaji Road, making stops at national landmarks such as Freedom Park. The mix of vintage charm and modern pride gave the city a vibrant Independence Day spirit.

The grand finale saw all participating Chetaks parked in formation to create the number 79, followed by the hoisting of the national flag. Captured from above, the moment stood out as a powerful symbol of unity, freedom, and continuity across generations.

For Bajaj, the event was more than a ride — it was storytelling on wheels. The Chetak, a name synonymous with Indian mobility, took center stage as a symbol of progress, pride, and shared heritage. From the ethnic attire of the riders to the heritage-rich route, every detail was designed to resonate emotionally and visually.