Auto Expo 2023: SWITCH Reveals New leV Series of Commercial Vehicles

SWITCH Mobility Ltd (‘SWITCH’), a Hinduja Group company and the next-generation carbon neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled the all-new IeV series at Auto Expo 2023.

Through these intelligent, electric vehicles, SWITCH will address the growing requirement of last mile and mid mile mobility applications in India.

The intelligent, electric connected vehicle is built on a proven and robust modular platform, that delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, embedded with proprietary technology solutions ‘SWITCH iON’, to enable remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring.

The SWITCH IeV series offers favorable total cost of operations with best-in-class payload to GVW ration, longest range coverage of up to 150 km, faster turnaround time, best in class cargo space and exceptional reliability.

Through this market leading product series and technology, SWITCH will continue to play an important role in supporting cleaner and greener mobility, making transportation easier, cleaner, comfortable, and more efficient.