Audi Unveils New Leasing Options to Meet Shifting Car Buying Trends

In response to evolving car buying preferences, Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have introduced enticing leasing offers. A recent survey conducted by Audi UAE highlights a significant trend: 85% of respondents are familiar with leasing, with this figure rising to 97% among those earning above AED 40,000 per month. Interestingly, nearly 40% of these higher-income individuals prefer leasing for its flexibility and convenience.

Growing Preference for Leasing

The survey reveals that many are drawn to leasing for various reasons. Around 16% of respondents favor leasing to meet their short-term needs, while 20% see it as a financially flexible way to experience luxury and electric vehicles without committing to ownership. Additionally, 21% of respondents prefer leasing to avoid hefty down payments and benefit from fixed monthly costs, which shields them from fluctuating interest rates.

Despite the growing interest in leasing, 57% of participants still lean towards traditional car ownership, valuing the long-term benefits and potential resale value. About 25% believe that they can sell their car at a good price in the future, making buying a more attractive option for them.

Attractive Leasing Offers

To cater to the increasing demand for leasing, Audi UAE has rolled out new leasing plans across various models, including their premium electric vehicles. Highlights include:

Audi Q8 e-tron : Available on a 36-month lease for AED 5,799 per month, inclusive of service and maintenance, insurance, registration, and a complimentary home charger with installation.

Audi e-tron GT : Offered on a 24-month lease for AED 7,850 per month, with the same benefits.

Audi A5 : Starts from AED 3,600 per month.

Audi Q5 : Starts from AED 3,650 per month.

These offers are designed to provide flexibility and affordability, allowing customers to enjoy the latest Audi models with minimal upfront costs and fixed monthly payments.

By introducing these attractive leasing options, Audi UAE is not only responding to changing consumer preferences but also making it easier for more people to enjoy the luxury and innovation of Audi vehicles.