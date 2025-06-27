Audi Turns Commutes into Game Time with AirConsole Integration

Audi has introduced in-car gaming with the integration of the AirConsole platform across select models, bringing family-friendly entertainment to the road. Passengers can now enjoy interactive games via the central MMI touchscreen or the MMI passenger display, using their smartphones as controllers—paired effortlessly via QR code.

AirConsole offers a diverse catalog of games ranging from party favorites to skill-based challenges. Popular titles like UNO Car Party! and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? are available, along with the exclusive Pictionary Car Party, launched to celebrate the game’s 40th anniversary—available only for Audi users until the end of 2025.

In cars equipped with the MMI passenger display, select games remain accessible even while driving, thanks to Audi’s dynamic privacy mode that ensures no distraction to the driver.

The AirConsole feature is currently available via the Audi Application Store in models like the A5, Q5, A6, A6 e-tron, and Q6 e-tron that run on Android-based infotainment systems. Users will need a myAudi account, an active data connection, and the Audi App Store interface to access the service, with a monthly data package included for streaming and gameplay.

With this move, Audi reinforces its push to merge mobility with digital lifestyle, transforming ordinary drives into engaging experiences for passengers of all ages.