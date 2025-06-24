Audi Adds Dolby Atmos to Select Models for Immersive Audio On the Go

Audi is turning up the volume on in-car entertainment by partnering with Dolby to integrate Dolby Atmos into select models starting July 2025. This marks a significant leap in elevating the driving experience with immersive, three-dimensional sound.

The advanced audio tech will be available in the Audi Q7, Q8, A8, and e-tron GT, with Dolby Atmos integrated via the Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System. The system has been specially tuned to offer a heightened listening experience, placing occupants inside the music with exceptional clarity and spatial depth.

Users can enjoy Dolby Atmos tracks directly through Audi’s MMI interface using apps like Amazon Music, Tidal, and Audible, accessible via the Audi Application Store.

The collaboration signals Audi and Dolby's shared vision for pushing in-car tech boundaries—transforming the cabin into a premium soundstage. Dolby Atmos-equipped Audi models will be available across all Audi Connect markets.