Audi SQ8 Launched in India: The Perfect Balance Between Q8 and RS Q8

Audi has launched the new Audi SQ8 in India, positioning it as the perfect middle ground in the Q8 lineup. Priced at ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom), the SQ8 blends performance, luxury, and practicality into one compelling package.

Sitting between the Audi Q8 and the Audi RS Q8 Performance, the SQ8 delivers serious punch thanks to its 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine. It produces 373 kW and 770 Nm, propelling the SUV from 0–100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds—proper super-SUV territory.

Under the skin, you get Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system with a self-locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport, and all-wheel steering—ensuring it handles as sharply as it accelerates.

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On the feature front, the SQ8 packs HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, a panoramic sunroof, frameless doors, and signature S-specific styling. Inside, it gets sport seats with Dinamica microfiber/leather upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and 4-zone climate control.

The cabin experience is elevated further with a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system pushing 730 watts through 17 speakers—ideal for long-distance cruising.

Audi is offering the SQ8 with eight exterior colour options, along with Audi Exclusive choices. Buyers also benefit from a 10-year complimentary roadside assistance package and comprehensive service plans.

For enthusiasts, the SQ8 hits a sweet spot—V8 grunt without going full RS madness.