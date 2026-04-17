Audi + SAIC to Develop 4 New Models, New EV Platform for Chinese Market

Audi has strengthened its China strategy by signing a new agreement with SAIC Motor, focusing on next-gen electric vehicles and advanced digital tech.

At the heart of this collaboration is a new AUDI Innovation & Technology Center in Shanghai, led by Audi AG. The facility will focus on developing China-specific intelligent electrification and connected vehicle tech, including AI-powered smart cabins and advanced driver assistance systems tailored for premium buyers.

The partnership also includes four new models based on the next-generation Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP). These will expand the China-exclusive AUDI lineup, which operates under the joint venture established in 2024.

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The upcoming models will build on the recently introduced AUDI E5 Sportback (2025) and the E7X SUV, set to debut at the Beijing Auto China 2026 show. A third model is already planned for 2027, highlighting Audi’s aggressive roadmap in the world’s largest EV market.

With a dedicated R&D hub and a new platform strategy, Audi is doubling down on localized innovation—aiming to deliver smarter, more connected EVs tailored specifically for Chinese customers.