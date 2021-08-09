Audi RS 5 Sportback Launched - 450 HP, 600 Nm, 250 kmph, INR 1.04 Cr

The Audi RS 5 Sportback has been launched in India. It is for the first time that the performance sedan is available as a Sportback model in our country. Previously, the RS 5 was on sale as a 2-door coupe. The new RS 5 Sportback joins Audi India’s performance lineup that consists of cars like the S5 Sportback and RS7 Sportback.

Under the hood of the new Audi RS 5 Sportback is the latest generation 2.9L TFSI engine. This twin-turbo V6 produces 450 HP and 600 Nm that is sufficient to take this performance sedan from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Flat out, the RS 5 Sportback can attain a top speed of 250 kmph which, Audi says, is the fastest in the segment.

To match the engine’s performance, the Audi RS 5 Sportback is fitted with suitably tuned suspension. Audi’s Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system is also present with a self-locking centre differential that optimises power delivery between the front and rear axles according to the driving conditions. The result is you get the needed traction in a variety of road conditions.

Speaking at the launch of the new Audi RS 5 Sportback, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

We are thrilled to launch the sporty spearhead of the product line – the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India. We have witnessed good traction for all our Sports models, across the country and with the advent of the Audi RS 5 Sportback, we look forward to fueling the appetite for performance cars.

The new Audi RS 5 Sportback has been priced at INR 1.04 crore (ex-showroom). It is the brand’s 5th launch in India this year. The company has plans to introduce more cars in the comings months.