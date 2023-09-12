Audi Q8 Special Edition Launched in India, Available in Limited Numbers

Audi India has launched a special edition Audi Q8 to kick-start the festive season. The Audi Q8 special edition will be offered in three colors: Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray, with only limited inventory on sale. The Audi Q8 special edition is priced at INR 1,18,46,000 Ex-showroom.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q8 is the most versatile SUV in our product portfolio. We are happy to begin the festive season with the launch of a limited edition Audi Q8 for customers who are looking for a car that is a blend of comfort, elegance, and a technology-rich experience.”

The Audi Q8 Special Edition is powered by a 3.0 L TFSI engine that makes 340 HP and 500 Nm of torque. There is also a 48V mild hybrid unit. The SUV can do 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and is capable of achieving a top speed of 250 km/h. Accompanying the engine is a fast and smooth 8-speed gearbox and Quattro permanent AWD system.

Key Features