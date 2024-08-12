Audi Q8 Facelift Set to Launch in India: Sleeker Design and Advanced Tech

Audi is gearing up to launch the facelifted Q8 SUV in India, following its global debut last September. The first teaser hints that the launch is imminent.

The updated Q8 features a refreshed design, including a bold single-frame grille with an octagonal mesh and standard Matrix LED headlights. The SUV also sports redesigned front and rear bumpers and is available with stylish 21 to 23-inch wheels.

Inside, the Q8 retains its luxurious cabin with a digital instrument cluster, a large central touchscreen, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Also read: Audi A6 e-tron Debuts Globally, to Rival BMW i5

Globally, the Q8 facelift comes with V6 petrol or diesel mild-hybrid engines, while the sporty SQ8 packs a 4.0-litre mild-hybrid V8. For the Indian market, the Q8 is expected to feature a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine producing 335 BHP and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Source