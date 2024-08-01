Audi A6 e-tron Debuts Globally, to Rival BMW i5

Audi has globally unveiled the first-ever A6 e-tron, available in both Sportback and Avant body styles, based on the brand's PPE architecture.

The Audi A6 e-tron features a sleek design with split headlamps, a large body-colored grille, angular front bumper, and 19-inch wheels (upgradeable to 21 inches). The rear sports a full-width LED light bar, a subtle diffuser, and an illuminated Audi logo.

Measuring 4,928 mm in length, 1,923 mm in width, and 1,527 mm in height, the Audi A6 e-tron has a wheelbase of 2,946 mm, a 502-litre boot, and a 27-litre frunk. Inside, it mirrors the Q6 e-tron SUV’s dashboard, featuring an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, and a 10.9-inch screen for front passengers. Additional highlights include ambient lighting, a new steering wheel, a touchpad for controls, a 20-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and a panoramic glass roof.

The Audi A6 e-tron comes in three variants: RWD, Quattro, and the S6. All variants have a 94.4 kWh battery. The RWD model delivers 362 BHP, the Quattro offers 422 BHP, and the S6 goes up to 543 BHP with launch control. The driving range varies from 610 km to 756 km, and fast-charging up to 270 kW enables a 10-80% charge in 21 minutes.

The Audi A6 e-tron, set to rival the BMW i5, will go on sale internationally soon, with prices expected to start around 75,000 euros.

