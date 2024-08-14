Audi Q8 Facelift Now Available for Booking in India

Audi India has officially opened bookings for the facelifted Q8, available both online and at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. While the prices will be revealed on August 22, the Q8 facelift promises subtle updates in design and features, though it remains mechanically unchanged.

Under the hood, the Q8 retains its powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, delivering 340hp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, this luxury SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

One of the most notable updates is the new HD Matrix LED headlights with laser-assisted high beams, along with configurable light signatures. The grille gets a fresh look with octagonal apertures and ‘L’ shaped inserts, while the reshaped air intakes in the bumper add to the sporty appeal. At the rear, the digital OLED taillights feature four selectable light designs that sync with the headlights.

Inside, the facelifted Q8 remains largely unchanged, with updates limited to new seat upholstery stitching and inlay patterns. However, it does get an expanded app store and built-in third-party music apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. The driver assistance systems have also been enhanced for improved safety and convenience.

Audi would offer the facelifted Q8 in eight striking colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. Customers can choose from four interior color options – Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray. The Q8 will also come standard with 21-inch Gunmetal-finished 5-spoke alloy wheels.