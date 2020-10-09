Audi Q8 Celebration launched, is the most affordable Q8 in India

Audi India has given a sweet surprise to its customers by launching the new Q8 Celebration in the country just ahead of the festive season. The new SUV is the most affordable model in the company’s Q8 line-up in India. The new Audi Q8 Celebration has been priced at INR 98.98 lakh*.

Speaking at the launch of the new Audi Q8 Celebration, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model.

The new Audi Q8 Celebration sits at the bottom in the carmaker’s Q family in India. One step above this SUV is the Q8 (standard) which costs INR 1.33 crore* and the range-topping model is the RS Q8 that will burn a hole of INR 2.07 crore* in your pocket. Bookings for the new Q8 Celebration have commenced. Interested buyers can reserve one either by visiting any Audi dealership or via the company’s official website.

Even though the new Q8 Celebration is the most affordable model in Audi’s Q line-up of SUVs in India, it does not mean it has got no punch. Powering this machine is a 3.0L TFSI engine which spits out 340 hp and 500 Nm. With the help of these healthy figures, the Q8 Celebration can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

Some of the other key features of the new Audi Q8 Celebration include:

HD Matrix LED Headlamps with Dynamic Lighting

Button-less MMI Navigation System with Touch Response

Audi Virtual Cockpit

Audi Smartphone Interface

Audi Phone Box light with wireless charging

Audi Music Interface

Panoramic Sunroof

Audi Pre-Sense

8 Airbags

Contour Ambient lighting

Audi Park Assist

