2020 Audi Q2 India launch confirmed for next week

Audi India has announced that it will launch the new Q2 in the country on 16 October. Considering the current health situation, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is likely to be fully digital. The introduction of the new Q2 ahead of the upcoming festive season might just give Audi the boost it would need to push the Q2’s sales figures up.

Audi India opened its order books for the upcoming Q2 earlier this month. Interested customers can reserve one either by visiting an Audi dealership or via the brand’s official Indian website. The token amount for the booking has been set at INR 2 lakh. Audi has also introductory the 'Peace of Mind' benefit. This includes a 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance, that comes complimentary with the booking.

The new Audi Q2 will be the brand’s fifth launch in 2020 after the Q8, A8L, RS7 and RSQ8. It is based on Volkswagen AG's MQB platform. Powering this little German will be a 2.0L petrol engine which would pump out 190 bhp and 320 Nm. the 7-speed DCT has been incorporated for high-end performance. Speaking of, the 2020 Audi Q2 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. Some credit for this respectful figure should be given to the company’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The top speed of the new Q2 is 228 km/h.

Just like other Audi cars, the upcoming Q2 is also an eye-catching vehicle. It features a single-frame grille, LED headlights, LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels, and floating roof-like design. Audi has also used black cladding to add more boldness to the compact SUV’s visual appeal.

When launched, the 2020 Audi Q2 will lock horns against the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and even the Volvo XC40.