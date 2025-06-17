Audi Open Haus Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with Exclusive Offers

Ali & Sons Audi has announced the Audi Open Haus, a five-day invitation-only sales event running from June 18 to 22, 2025, at its Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showrooms.

This limited-time retail experience offers customers an up-close look at Audi’s full lineup—from the premium A3 sedan to the high-performance RS Q8—with expert guidance from Audi specialists on-site.

Visitors can take advantage of exclusive in-store offers, including special pricing, complimentary service packages, and flexible finance and leasing plans tailored to individual needs. The event also features savings of up to AED 80,000 on select models.

With a focus on personalized service and exceptional value, the Audi Open Haus is designed to give guests a premium buying experience while discovering the Audi that fits their lifestyle.