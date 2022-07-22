Audi & Netflix Collaborates on The Gray Man, 4 Audi Cars Featured

Audi and Netflix collaborate on The Gray Man, a Hollywood movie for which the German carmaker is the official automotive brand. The film features four Audi vehicles including the all-electric RS e-tron GT, Q4 Sportback e-tron, RS 7 Sportback and Audi R8 Coupe.

The Gray Man opened in select theatres globally on July 15 and has been released worldwide on Netflix on July 22. The Gray Man is a modern-day global action thriller that features a star-studded cast: Ryan Gosling (Sierra Six), Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen), Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda), Jessica Henwick (Suzanne Brewer), and more.

This collaboration between Audi and Netflix will come to life across nearly 30 countries around the world, with global premiere arrivals that include Audi’s fully electric fleet as well as social and digital activations for fans to further immerse themselves in the world of The Gray Man.

The fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT is driven by Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) and the fully electric Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron is driven by Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). The Audi RS 7 Sportback is featured in a chase sequence with Agent Dani Miranda behind the wheel and the Audi R8 Coupé is seen in a drive up sequence with Avik San (Dhanush).