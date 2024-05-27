Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar Production Begins in Brussels

Audi Brussels has started production of the special Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar. This unique edition, inspired by the famed Dakar Rally, showcases Audi's commitment to innovation and adventure.

Based on the Q8 advanced 55 e-tron quattro, produced in Brussels since late 2022, the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar offers enhanced off-road capabilities. Key features include increased ground clearance by 31 millimeters and General Grabber AT3 off-road tires, which enhance performance on rugged terrain. The model also comes with a standard roof basket for extra gear on your adventures.

Also Read: Audi's New EV Platform For Next-Gen Premium Electric Cars

Available in Siam Beige metallic, Mythos Black metallic, and Magnetic Gray, the edition Dakar also features a unique wrap inspired by the RS Q e-tron. Limited to 99 units, each vehicle has a frosted serial number on the D-pillar.

The first unit of this limited edition has been delivered to a customer in Belgium, with more units to follow across Europe.