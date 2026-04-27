Audi E7X SUV Debuts at Auto China 2026 Alongside New A6L Lineup

27/04/2026 - 13:12 | Audi,   | IAB Team

Audi has unveiled the all-new E7X at Auto China 2026, marking the second production model under its China-exclusive AUDI sub-brand—and its first SUV.

Audi E7x Suv

The E7X is a full-size electric SUV, measuring 5,049 mm in length with a 3,060 mm wheelbase. It will be offered with power outputs of up to 500 kW, paired with a 109 kWh battery delivering a claimed range of over 750 km (CLTC). The SUV also features quattro all-wheel drive and a massive 21.4-inch deployable rear display, underlining its tech-forward focus.

Alongside the E7X, Audi also showcased the Audi A6L e-tron—its first fully electric upper mid-size sedan for China. Built on a wheelbase extended by 132 mm, the A6L e-tron offers a claimed range of up to 815 km (CLTC), powered by a battery pack of up to 107 kWh.

ALSO READ: Audi + SAIC to Develop 4 New Models, New EV Platform for Chinese Market

Rounding off the lineup was the updated Audi A6L with a combustion engine. This version gets a 140 mm longer wheelbase compared to the global model and delivers up to 270 kW of power.

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