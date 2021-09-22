Audi e-tron GT & Audi RS e-tron GT Electric Supercars Launched

Audi India continues to expand its electric cars line-up. The company has now launched the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT in the Indian market. A novel take on the classic Gran Turismo concept, both these EVs combine emotional design and sports car performance.

Audi e-tron GT

The e-tron GT has dual electric motors that produce a max power output of 390 kW or 522 BHP and generates a peak torque of 630 Nm. These figures help the electric car achieve the 0-100 kmph sprint in a mere 4.1 seconds. As for the range, the e-tron GT has a claimed range of 388 - 500 km in a single charge. Audi India is asking INR 1.79 crore for this electric supercar.

Audi RS e-tron GT

As the name suggests, this is a sportier version of the e-tron GT. The RS model packs in 475 kW or 636 BHP of max power and 830 Nm of peak torque. The 0-100 kmph acceleration by this electric car is achieved in just 3.3 seconds and in a single charge, it offers a range of 401 - 481 km. To purchase the Audi RS e-tron GT, you will need to shell out INR 2.04 crore.

Speaking at the launch of these electric supercars, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today is a milestone day for us as we launch India’s first electric supercars. This is our fourth and fifth electric vehicle launch since July ’21 and we couldn’t be more excited for our customers. The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the ultimate brand shapers from Audi and are the manifestation of Audi’s continuous evolution as a progressive premium brand. These two four-door coupes symbolize our DNA and our ambition to shape the future of premium mobility.”